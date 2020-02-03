Police search hostel where Streatham knife attacker had been staying

Streatham terror attacker Sudesh Amman had been living in a nearby bail hostel for less than two weeks after his early release from prison.

The manager of the hostel in Leigham Court Road said he had last seen the convicted terrorist on Friday, adding: “He didn’t speak much.”

He spoke as police continued to search the three-storey building – and neighbours spoke of their concern that “people like that” are living so close.

The hostel manager, who did not want to be named, said: “I didn’t have much to do with him. I don’t really get involved with these guys.

“Everyone has their own rooms in there. The last time I saw him I was doing his radiator, setting up his heating on Friday.

“He didn’t speak much.”

The manager said hostel residents would sometimes socialise together by playing pool or watching TV.

Asked how long Amman had lived there, the manager said: “I think about under two weeks he had been there.”

Amman, 20, who had recently been released from prison after serving half his three-year and four-month sentence for possessing and distributing terrorist documents, was shot dead by police after launching his terror attack in Streatham High Road on Sunday.

Builder Andrei Marius, 40, who lives opposite the building, said: “We came home about 7pm yesterday and we saw the police outside. There was about three police cars out there, and the officers were in and out all night.

“I’ve always known the building was a bail hostel. We read the news about what happened, so we thought it was linked.

“It’s madness. It is not really safe for us to have people like that living close to our homes.”

Fatima Amaral, 62, who also lives nearby, said: “When I first moved here my eldest son told me not to because there was a hostel in front of the house, but I have never felt threatened.

“I feel safe here, but this is really scary. I feel like I should be locking the doors even more often.”

Police activity outside the building in Leigham Court Road, Streatham (Yui Mok/PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene said residents living at the hostel had already been evacuated from the building.

Meanwhile, another neighbour, who wanted to be referred to only as Jay, said: “I am always sceptical about that place because there are ex-prisoners there.”

The 60-year-old father-of-one, who has lived in the area for 12 to 15 years, added: “Of course I am worried. Before this incident I always told my daughter to keep on this side of the road and don’t go over there.

“There is a Catholic school just round the corner and a lot of kids walk past.

“I don’t know how serious these prisoners are.”