Zoo seeks name for first Welsh-born baby rhino

The first rhino to be born in Wales is looking for a name – and the public is being asked to help.

The young Eastern black rhino was born at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo on January 16 to first-time mum Dakima after a 15-month pregnancy.

The youngster was born to mum Dakima last month at Folly Farm in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Now staff at the zoo have asked the public for help coming up with a suitable name for the calf.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: “He’s the first rhino to be born in Wales and we’re very proud of this. So, we’re after some name suggestions with a Welsh theme.

He is the first rhino to be born in wales, according to the zoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

“This can either be a Welsh word or a Welsh name (we’d love to hear the meaning behind it).”

Among the names being suggested were Glynn, Rhion and Llwyd, which means grey in Welsh.

Keepers are asking for the public’s input on a name (Ben Birchall/PA)

New pictures show Dakima paying close attention to her new baby in their enclosure.

The pair are not yet on display to the public as zookeepers keep a close eye on them following the birth.

Eastern black rhinos are critically endangered, with fewer than 650 thought to be left in the wild.