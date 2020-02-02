‘Worst cat in the world’ adopted after unusual publicity campaign

A cat described by its shelter as the worst in the world has been adopted.

Perdita became a viral hit thanks to negative Facebook posts from Mitchell County Animal Rescue (MCAR) describing her behaviour.

Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful… Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The shelter in North Carolina said Perdita was “not for the faint of heart”, adding that her likes included “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again” and “lurking in dark corners”.

“We thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk,” they wrote, adding: “She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.”

Perdita’s new owners are changing her name to Noel (Mitchell County Animal Rescue)

Despite, or perhaps because of, the unusual write-up, MCAR was inundated with adoption inquiries, with over 100 arriving within two days.

Now the cat labelled the worst in the world has found a new home after her new owners, Joe and Betty, came to collect her on Saturday.

“They adore her and she tolerates them,” MCAR wrote in a Facebook post.

They also revealed Perdita’s new owners were changing her name to Noel.

Today is a bittersweet day. Perdita has brought so much joy to the staff here at MCAR. We have loved getting to know her… Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina on Saturday, February 1, 2020

“Today is a bittersweet day. Perdita has brought so much joy to the staff here at MCAR. We have loved getting to know her and watching her come out of her slappy shell,” the post read.

“May the catnip be plentiful, the music classical, the bed always fluffy and the journey smooth.

“Thank you for letting us share your story with the world.”