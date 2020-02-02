Menu

Man shot by police in terror-related incident

UK News | Published:

It is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

Armed officer on Streatham High Road

A man has been shot by armed officers in south London, with police declaring the incident as terrorist-related.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon.

It said: “At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

UK News

