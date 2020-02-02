Advertising
Man shot by police in terror-related incident
It is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
A man has been shot by armed officers in south London, with police declaring the incident as terrorist-related.
The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon.
It said: “At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”
