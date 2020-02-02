Advertising
In Pictures: Fire festival brings light to dark winter night
The Imbolc festival in Marsden sees the Green Man vanquish Jack Frost to bring on the change of seasons.
A West Yorkshire town has marked the end of winter and the coming of spring with an ancient Celtic festival.
Imbolc is a pagan festival marking St Brigid’s Day and is held every second year in Marsden.
The event starts with a torch-lit procession through the town, with songs and drumming heralding the arrival of fire dancers and costumed performers.
The highlight is a battle between Jack Frost and the Green Man, who aims to end winter and herald the spring.
