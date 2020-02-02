Menu

In Pictures: Fire festival brings light to dark winter night

The Imbolc festival in Marsden sees the Green Man vanquish Jack Frost to bring on the change of seasons.

Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival

A West Yorkshire town has marked the end of winter and the coming of spring with an ancient Celtic festival.

Imbolc is a pagan festival marking St Brigid’s Day and is held every second year in Marsden.

The event starts with a torch-lit procession through the town, with songs and drumming heralding the arrival of fire dancers and costumed performers.

The highlight is a battle between Jack Frost and the Green Man, who aims to end winter and herald the spring.

Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival
