In Pictures: Fire festival brings light to dark winter night

A West Yorkshire town has marked the end of winter and the coming of spring with an ancient Celtic festival.

Imbolc is a pagan festival marking St Brigid’s Day and is held every second year in Marsden.

The event starts with a torch-lit procession through the town, with songs and drumming heralding the arrival of fire dancers and costumed performers.

The highlight is a battle between Jack Frost and the Green Man, who aims to end winter and herald the spring.

