What the papers say – February 1

Brexit leads most newspapers on the first day following Britain’s departure from the the European Union.

“Britain finally cuts EU ties” the Financial Times reports, The Guardian refers to “The day we said goodbye” beneath a glum-faced bulldog and The Times says a “new chapter in Britain’s history began” at 11pm on Friday night.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday February 1 https://t.co/LLC3Ugwk4t pic.twitter.com/bG9f6szRSt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 31, 2020

Guardian front page, Saturday 1 February 2020: The day we said goodbye pic.twitter.com/7kOkLVmFME — The Guardian (@guardian) January 31, 2020

An apparently jubilant Daily Express entreats readers to “Rise and shine” for a “glorious new Britain” as the Daily Mirror tells leaders “Now build the Britain we were promised…”

EXPRESS: Rise and Shine…it’s a glorious new Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DGJBEcQTmL — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2020

MIRROR: Now build us the Britain we were promised… #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XHyAGTrC2q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2020

The i simply asks”What next?”, while The Sun cites Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying Britain’s exit of the bloc was a “stunning success” and he wants to “bring this country together”.

A rare exception to the ban on headlines that end with question marks. Front page of @theipaper's iweekend edition#TomorrowsPapersToday #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/yzCWVNT4T1 — Oly Duff (@olyduff) January 31, 2020

Tomorrow's front page: @BorisJohnson last night vowed to heal bitter Brexit divisions as Britain left the EU after 47 years. https://t.co/u6H1tb8ckK pic.twitter.com/iH6J5ZnoGN — The Sun (@TheSun) January 31, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson is “ramping up” pressure on Brussels ahead of trade talks by “preparing to impose full customs and borders on checks” on all goods imported from Europe.

The Independent draws on experts including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith for what it calls “The Brexit blueprint”, which promises readers it will show “how to get it right”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The Brexit Blueprint – how to get it right #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JaTrbZz9tj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2020

The Daily Mail asks “How many more UK victims” of the coronavirus there are, adding that efforts are focused on those who have been in contact with Britain’s first two victims of the outbreak.

And the Daily Star says that “On this historic day, we’ve got the big story”, reporting a “supervet” has saved television host Declan Donnelly’s dog Rocky who was injured after encountering a “grumpy fox”.