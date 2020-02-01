Menu

Advertising

Huge fire breaks out at bakery in West Yorkshire retail park

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police and 20 fire engines rushed to Westgate Retail Park.

Smoke billowed from Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a bakery in a retail park in West Yorkshire.

Police and 20 fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze at Speedibake, in Collinsway, Wakefield.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday afternoon at around 1.17pm.

Smoke at Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield
Emergency services attended Westgate Retail Park (@TQSecurity)

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building at the Westgate Retail Park.

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to avoid the area with road closures in place around Ings Road.

A police spokesman said there have been no reports of injuries.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News