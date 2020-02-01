Advertising
Huge fire breaks out at bakery in West Yorkshire retail park
Police and 20 fire engines rushed to Westgate Retail Park.
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a bakery in a retail park in West Yorkshire.
Police and 20 fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze at Speedibake, in Collinsway, Wakefield.
Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday afternoon at around 1.17pm.
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building at the Westgate Retail Park.
West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to avoid the area with road closures in place around Ings Road.
A police spokesman said there have been no reports of injuries.
