Four men arrested after man fatally stabbed outside Essex pub

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed outside a village pub in Essex.

Officers were called at 8pm on Friday to reports two men had been assaulted outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle.

One of the men died at the scene, with the other taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police said the four men arrested remain in custody and are being questioned.

A police cordon remained at the scene on Saturday morning, with parts of The Green closed to traffic between the pub and St John’s Road.

An 85-year-old woman, from Lodge Road, who did not want to be named, said serious incidents were rare in Writtle.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and nothing like this ever happens,” she said. “It’s such a quiet place.”

Another 81-year-old dog walker, who lives five minutes away from the pub, said: “It’s a shame it happened at that lovely little pub, the owners must be devastated.”

Essex police officers are at the scene in four vehicles and directing drivers away from the pub.

One officer said police were searching the area throughout the night.

A mother who lives a short distance away from the Rose and Crown said: “It’s horrendous, there was a lot of commotion down here last night.

“It’s really sad, it’s a lovely village and a family-run pub.”

A number of shops along The Green have closed for the day, including the Village Pharmacy.

Any person with information is asked to phone 101 and quote incident 1107 of Friday 31 January or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.