What the papers say – January 31

Not surprisingly, on the last day of Britain’s membership of the EU, Brexit dominates the nation’s front pages on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph adopts a jubilant tone, with a picture of Boris Johnson under a Churchillian headline of “This is not an end, but a beginning”.

Tomorrow’s Brexit Day @Telegraph front page: “This is not an end but a beginning”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lrO93HOX9s — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 30, 2020

The Daily Mail hails it as a “new dawn for Britain”, The Sun says the nation’s course will change for the better, and the Daily Express is also euphoric.

The Times looks at business, leading on Mr Johnson’s desire for a “Canada-style” trade pact with Brussels.

Advertising

The Independent carries the word for “goodbye” in a multitude of European languages, but ponders whether it is “inevitable” Britain will one day rejoin the EU.

Metro opts for a simple “Thank EU and goodbye”, while the i calls it the UK’s “leap into the unknown”.

Advertising

Friday's front page of i UK's leap into the unknown >> 47 years of European membership come to an end>> Brussels mourns loss of pragmatic friend>> New chapter in British history – with a nation in search of its identity#TomorrowsPapersToday #BrexitDay #BrexitEve pic.twitter.com/gAwhBI7TeC — Oly Duff (@olyduff) January 30, 2020

And The Guardian strikes a distinctly downbeat tone, with a headline of “Small Island” over a story about “the biggest gamble in a generation”.

Guardian front page, Friday 31 January 2020: Small island pic.twitter.com/P1xYAy0h9d — The Guardian (@guardian) January 30, 2020

And the Financial Times plays it straight and perhaps sums all other papers up with a headline: “Britain bows out of the EU with a mixture of optimism and regret”.

FT: Britain vows out of the EU with a mixture of optimism and regret #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eHDUqm1Yiz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads with the coronavirus and the evacuation flight taking Britons from Wuhan.

And the Daily Star‘s front page heralds a “truly historic” day for Britain – the end of Dry January.