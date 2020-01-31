Koo Stark in behind-closed-doors High Court fight over money with ex-partner

Actress Koo Stark, an ex-girlfriend of the Duke of York, is embroiled in a row over money with a former partner centred on an agreement she says they made nearly 25 years ago.

Ms Stark, 63, says Warren Walker agreed to “provide specific sums” to her.

Mr Walker is disputing her claim.

He says there was no agreement and says he owes nothing.

A judge is overseeing the dispute at a private trial, which began on Tuesday, at the High Court in London.

Judge David Halpern sat in public for a short period on Tuesday before deciding that the trial would have to be staged behind closed doors and barring journalists and members of the public from attending.

The judge said, on Tuesday, that journalists could report the fact that the trial was taking place and name the people involved.

But he said nothing more can be reported.

Advertising

The judge on Friday relaxed that reporting bar.

He said a broad summary of the two sides’ cases could be reported.

Lawyers involved produced a joint statement which read:

“Ms Stark says Mr Walker remains in breach of a contract/agreement to provide specific sums.

Advertising

“The claim goes back to 1997.

“Mr Walker is disputing her claim.

“He says there was no agreement/contract.

“He says he owes nothing.”

The trial is drawing to a close.

Koo Stark pictured in 1982 (PA)

Judge Halpern said he would deliver a ruling, which would be made public, on a date yet to be confirmed.

The judge has said there are good reasons for the trial being staged behind closed doors.

He says evidence was being aired which had emerged at earlier private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court, and related to a child.

Ms Stark and Mr Walker are in court and have given evidence.

Lawyers representing Ms Stark had asked for the trial to be staged in private.

Mr Walker said he was “neutral” as to whether the trial was in public or private.

More than six years ago, Miss Stark was accused of stealing a £40,000 oil painting from Mr Walker.

She returned the work by Anthonie van Borssom, which depicts a moonlit coastal landscape, before any trial was held.

A judge at Isleworth Crown Court had been told that prosecution and defence lawyers had reached an agreement under which Ms Stark would return the painting, and she was cleared of theft.

American-born Ms Stark dated the Duke of York in the 1980s.