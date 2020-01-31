Brexit is Britain’s greatest modern moment, Nigel Farage tells cheering crowds

Nigel Farage has said Britain’s departure from the EU was “the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation”.

Hundreds of people gathered in Parliament Square in central London sung the national anthem while waving Union Jack flags as the clock struck 11pm on Friday.

Addressing the crowd from a stage before the 20 second countdown, Mr Farage said: “This is something that I fought for – for 27 years and something that many thousands of you gave your time and money for.

“We faced an established that didn’t even want to listen to us. An establishment that never wanted that referendum to take place. An establishment that tried for three and a half years to frustrate the will of the greatest democratic mandate ever seen.”

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square, London, celebrating the UK leaving the EU (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

He added: “The people have beaten the establishment. The real winner tonight is democracy.

“Let us celebrate tonight as we have never done before. This is the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation.”

At 11pm, bongs from Big Ben were played out through speakers. It was followed by a rendition of the national anthem, with the lyrics produced on a large screen above the stage.

The crowds had started arriving hours earlier, defying the rain to be present.

Police form a line at Parliament Square to prevent a small group of anti-Brexit protestors from riding through to the main rally (Luke Powell, PA Wire)

A small group of people on bicycles, who were believed to be anti-Brexit protesters, were stopped by police from entering Parliament Square.

They had attempted to ride through to the rally, but Metropolitan Police officers formed a line to stop them from passing.

A police officer at the scene said the group quickly dispersed but officers were then called to the other side of the square as the same group tried again to enter the rally.