Man arrested over £50m jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s home

A 29-year-old man has been arrested over a £50 million jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s London home.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was detained at Heathrow Airport on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. He remains in custody.

The force said the arrest was in relation to the burglary in Palace Green, Kensington, on December 13 in which all of Ms Ecclestone’s jewellery was reportedly stolen.

Tamara Ecclestone with husband Jay Rutland and daughter Sophia (Yui Mok/PA)

She was left “angry and shaken” by the incident, according to her father, former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Police said in December they were called to the scene by security within the building to reports of three males inside the property.

The offenders are believed to have entered through a garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom of the house, which is next to Hyde Park.

Officers used sniffer dogs to search the grounds of the property and also went through CCTV footage.

At the time of the burglary, The Sun reported that intruders fled with items including rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle given to her as a wedding present.

The incident occurred just after Ms Ecclestone left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.