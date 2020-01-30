Lower oil prices and charges send Shell profits tumbling

Royal Dutch Shell has suffered a hefty fall in full-year profits after lower oil prices and charges sent earnings crashing 88% in the final three months of 2019.

The oil giant reported a 36% drop in earnings attributable to shareholders to 15.3 billion US dollars (£11.8 billion) for 2019.

Big falls in the cost of crude and a large impairment charge hit its fourth-quarter results, with earnings plunging to 871 million US dollars (£670 million) against 7.3 billion US dollars (£5.6 billion) a year earlier.

2019 was a year of progress towards Shell's strategic ambitions. We finished the fourth quarter with a competitive set of results, despite challenging macro conditions. Hear from the Shell CEO Ben van Beurden ? #ShellResults — Shell (@Shell) January 30, 2020

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: “The strength of Shell’s strategy and portfolio has enabled delivery of competitive cash flow performance in 2019 despite challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals, as well as lower oil and gas prices.

“We generated 47 billion US dollars (£36 billion) in cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements and distributed over 25 billion US dollars (£19 billion) in dividends and share buybacks to our shareholders.”

Lower oil prices were expected to hit the results while Shell had also already warned last month that annual figures would be hit by an impairment of up to 2.3 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion) for the year.

The group said on an underlying basis current cost of supplies earnings dropped 23% to 16.5 billion US dollars (£12.69 billion), with the fourth-quarter result down 48%.

It booked the biggest charge in its upstream arm, with a 1.6 billion US dollar (£1.2 billion) hit for unconventional gas assets in the US, as well as a host of other charges across the business.

It comes after oil and gas rivals including BP and Chevron have written down billions of dollars worth of shale assets in recent months.

Shell launched the next tranche of its 25 billion US dollar (£19.2 billion) share buyback programme, having already bought back nearly 15 billion US dollars (£11.5 billion) so far.

It pledged to complete the programme but Mr van Beurden warned the pace of buybacks would be “subject to macro conditions and further debt reduction”.

The blue chip giant announced a fourth quarter shareholder divi payout of 0.47 cents (36p) a share, unchanged on a year earlier, meaning total divi payouts reached 3.7 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) in the three months.