Coronavirus: Evacuation flight for Britons in Wuhan cleared for take off

An evacuation flight to bring British nationals back to the UK from the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak will leave on Thursday night, the Foreign Secretary has said.

The flight is due to leave Wuhan city at 5am local time on Friday morning, which is 9pm on Thursday evening UK time.

In a statement, Dominic Raab said: “We are pleased to have confirmation from the Chinese authorities that the evacuation flight from Wuhan airport to the UK can depart at 5am local time on Friday 31 January.

“The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority.

“Our Embassy in Beijing and consular teams remain in close contact with British nationals in the region to ensure they have the latest information they need.”

Speaking at a Policy Exchange event in Westminster earlier, Mr Raab said officials in the Foreign Office had “been working tirelessly” to get citizens out of Wuhan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a Policy Exchange event (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “We’ve been working with the Department of Health flat out, 24/7, to try and make sure we can identify British nationals in Wuhan, get them to a muster point and get them to a flight, a chartered flight in and out.”

We're working to make sure you get the latest, accurate information on #coronavirus. That's why we've partnered with @TwitterUK to highlight our guidance at the top of coronavirus-related search terms. For all the latest information, visit:▶️ https://t.co/VdU3Lzcrhl pic.twitter.com/GPjJjePYQ7 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) January 30, 2020

The flight could land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, it is understood.

Passengers will then be taken to an NHS facility in the North West for a quarantine period of 14 days, sources told PA.

Officials have been working to secure a flight out of Wuhan for British nationals after one planned for Thursday failed to get clearance from Chinese authorities.

The Government anticipates flying out around 200 UK citizens who have been in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

Kharn Lambert, whose grandmother Veronica Theobald, 81, from Lancaster, is hoping to leave Wuhan, told the PA news agency he was waiting for a confirmation email with flight details.

“The situation is basically we won’t go to the airport until we receive the confirmation email,” he said.

Passengers say they have been told only to take hand luggage on the flight.

Jeff Siddle, from Northumberland, told the BBC his family faced a “terrible dilemma” after he and his nine-year-old daughter were told they could fly back – but not his Chinese wife, who has a permanent residency visa for the UK.

It comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency committee could declare an international public health emergency during its meeting on Thursday.

The WHO has said the “whole world needs to be on alert” over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday that the decision to reconvene was due to the increasing number of cases and evidence of person-to-person transmission of the virus.

The number of cases of coronavirus has jumped to 7,711, with 170 deaths.

India confirmed its first case on Thursday, as did the Philippines.

In the UK, 161 people have tested negative for the virus as of Thursday.

Of 1,466 passengers and 95 staff who arrived in the UK from Wuhan between January 10 and 24, some 162 have already left the UK and 760 are now outside the 14-day incubation period for the virus.

Meanwhile, British Airways has extended its suspension of all flights to and from mainland China until Monday.

Virgin Atlantic flights between Heathrow and Shanghai are continuing to operate as scheduled.

Also on Thursday, an apartment-hotel in Yorkshire was put on lockdown after a man, believed to be a Chinese national, was taken to hospital after falling ill.

The man, who was a guest at the Staycity Hotel in the centre of York, was taken to hospital by medics on Wednesday night.

Paramedics wearing special protective clothing entered the hotel, near the city’s Barbican theatre.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Staycity Group have confirmed that a man, believed to be a Chinese national, staying at the group’s property in York was taken ill yesterday and is understood to be undergoing tests at a local hospital.

“Paramedics accompanied the man, along with his two travelling companions, out of the property at around 7.50pm last night.

“Following advice from Public Health England we have been advised that the risk is absolutely minimal and that nothing has been confirmed thus far.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff are paramount and as such the apartment containing the group’s belongings has been sealed off, after which it will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection, as is company policy.”