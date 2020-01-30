Bizarre job interview questions revealed

The toughest questions asked at a job interview include asking candidates for “two truths and a lie”, or what they would take to the moon.

Jobs site Glassdoor said jobseekers should not be thrown by seemingly complex questions.

Its analysis of hundreds of thousands of interview reviews left on its site range from the thought provoking, to the bizarre.

Examples include:

:: If you won £10 million, what would you do with it?

:: How many windows do you think there are in London?

A general view of a plate of Jaffa Cakes (Clive Gee/PA)

:: Is a Jaffa Cake a cake or a biscuit?

:: How do your friends describe you?

:: Design a car park.

John Lamphiere of Glassdoor, said: “Employers continue to push the boundaries with hiring practices, presenting candidates with obscure questions and challenges to test their thought process and problem-solving aptitude.

“These questions rarely have right or wrong answers, rather employers are looking to understand candidates’ cognitive strengths, reactions under pressure and how they may fit into the existing team.”