Woman charged in connection with deaths of three children

UK News | Published:

The accused will appear in court in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew McGinley with his three children

A woman has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of three children in Co Dublin.

Siblings Conor, aged nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were found dead in their home at Parson’s Court in the village of Newcastle, south-west of Dublin city, on Friday.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s and was found at the scene, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

She is due to appear before a judge in Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, has spoken of his devastation and grief at their deaths.

He said Conor, Darragh and Carla all had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them.

UK News

