Two men appear in court charged with manslaughter after death of footballer

Two men have been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the manslaughter of a non-league footballer.

Matlock Town FC midfielder Jordan Sinnott died in hospital on Saturday after suffering a suspected fractured skull in an alleged assault in the centre of Retford at about 2am.

Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both Retford, were also charged with affray and common assault.

Jordan Sinnott played for Matlock Town FC (Jez Tighe/PA)

A third man, 21-year-old Sean Nicholson, of Beechways, Retford, was charged with affray.

All three men appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Matthews, wearing a grey sweatshirt, and Nicholson, wearing a blue tracksuit top, were both tearful in the dock as they spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

Denovan, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, showed no emotion as he stepped into the dock around 30 minutes after his co-accused.

Officers were called to help ambulance crews who were attempting to treat 25-year-old Mr Sinnott, after he was found unconscious in the town’s Market Place.

Despite the best efforts of medics, he died in hospital on Saturday evening.

Tributes, including a West Ham United football shirt reading RIP Jordan, were left in Retford (Jacob King/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals, and I continue to encourage anyone who saw anything on Saturday night to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so please speak to us if you know something about what happened.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101, contact officers online, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Sinnott’s brother Tom, paying tribute to his younger sibling, said: “There’s not enough words to describe him.

“Out of everyone, he was the best person I’d ever known.”

Meanwhile, an appeal for clubs around the country to send shirts bearing Mr Sinnott’s name, for display at his funeral, had “snowballed”, he added.

Premier League, Scottish and non-league clubs are all planning to send shirts, which are to be donated to Sports Relief.

Matthews, Denovan and Nicholson were remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 26.