Rangers’ fight with Mike Ashley might go to Court of Appeal

Court of Appeal judges might consider issues in a long-running fight between Rangers and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

Mr Ashley and the Glasgow football giant have been embroiled in High Court litigation, centred on a kit deal, in London for more than a year.

A company in the Sports Direct Group, SDI Retail Services, had complained about Rangers being in breach of obligations under deals relating to replica kit.

Rangers lost a round of the fight in October 2018 and another round in July.

But on Wednesday a judge said he had ruled in favour of Rangers, following the latest hearing earlier this month.

Lawyers representing Rangers had raised issues around an injunction (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Lawyers representing SDI said they were considering an appeal.

Judge Lionel Persey has not published his latest ruling or explained his reasoning.

He told lawyers that he had ruled in favour of Rangers at a hearing in London.

The judge had ruled in July that Rangers had breached an agreement.

But he said he had reached no conclusion on how much compensation the club should pay.

An injunction aimed at preventing further breaches of the agreement had been imposed.

At the hearing earlier this month, lawyers representing Rangers had raised issues around that injunction.

They said the injunction was hindering Rangers’ ability to deal with a sports clothing company, the Elite Group.

SDI disagreed with Rangers’ arguments.