Family of 16-year-old stabbed to death at railway station ‘beyond heartbroken’

The family of a teenage boy murdered in front of commuters at a busy railway station say they are “beyond heartbroken”.

Louis Johnson’s grandfather and brother Omar paid tribute to the 16-year-old in a statement issued through police on Wednesday.

They said: “Louis was only 16, he was tragically taken from us at such a young age.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, all the things that any teenager could wish for.

“Louis was generally a shy boy who kept himself to himself but he was also very popular among his peers and has left behind many friends.

Louis Johnson was killed when he was stabbed at East Croydon station on Monday. Today, the 16-year-old's family have today issued a tribute to him. ? https://t.co/29DiYmPguW pic.twitter.com/HDTjN0DFca — British Transport Police ?‍♀️ (@BTP) January 29, 2020

“He leaves behind a huge family who are all devastated.

“We miss Louis dearly and will continue to miss him until we meet again in a better place.

Advertising

“We would request that our privacy be respected through this difficult period, we are beyond heartbroken.”

The teenager was stabbed to death in a violent attack that lasted 40 seconds on Monday afternoon.

British Transport Police said Mr Johnson came into East Croydon station at around 4.30pm through the Ruskin Square ticket barrier, and was attacked minutes later.

Police outside East Croydon station where Louis Johnson, 16, was murdered on Monday (@Smurphy2404/PA)

Advertising

While he was on the overbridge in the station he met someone who immediately pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

His relatives said the Liverpool fan loved all kinds of music.

Their tribute read: “He had one true love, Liverpool Football Club, and made sure he never missed any televised event which concerned them.

“He also loved music of every genre and didn’t care if you called him a softy for listening to love songs all day.

“Louis would always go out of his way to try and help or please others and would literally halve his last piece of bread with you if you asked him.”

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the murder.