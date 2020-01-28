What the papers say – January 28

The front pages are dominated by Andrew apparently not cooperating with US authorities investigating his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US prosecutors have claimed the Duke of York has ignored calls from the FBI to discuss his links to the now-deceased Epstein, according to the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the i.

Tuesday's front page: FBI says Prince Andrew 'has provided zero co-operation'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xxpZUlOtHt — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 27, 2020

The Guardian reports that a US prosecutor said the royal “has provided zero cooperation” and The Daily Telegraph leads with the headline that the FBI claims the duke “has failed” to assist them.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 January 2020: Prince Andrew accused of ‘zero cooperation’ in Epstein inquiry pic.twitter.com/JebVmIaxP0 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 27, 2020

The Daily Mail has the FBI wondering “Why won’t Andrew speak to us?” while The Independent reports the Queen’s second son has “rebuffed” interview requests.

Metro also covers the royal story as well as the Duchess of Cambridge’s presence at the 75th Auschwitz memorial.

Britain could lose access to European markets if it does not allow EU boats access to its coastal waters after Brexit, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says in the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday January 28 https://t.co/MzgF06fFT2 pic.twitter.com/xnyMjwZ6F7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 27, 2020

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson “won’t give up fishing rights” and has vowed to “‘take back control'” of the situation, the Daily Express reports.

Daily Express: Boris: I won’t give up fishing rights #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9pRkjTjX7L — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 27, 2020

The Times keeps the focus with Brexit as it says Brussels is “demanding that European Union judges have the power to rule” on any trade, fishing and security agreement with the UK.

The Times 28/1/2020A survivor at the former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz, as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony, marking the 75th anniversary in Poland. January 27, 2020. Photo : Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/fe83HgH3o5 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 27, 2020

And the Daily Star says the “world’s gone mad” after a business leader called for companies to “stop people talking about football or cricket at work because it’s sexist”.