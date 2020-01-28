Teenage boy stabbed to death in 40 seconds of violence at busy train station

A 16-year-old boy has been murdered at a packed London train station.

Louis Johnson was stabbed to death in a violent attack that lasted 40 seconds on Monday afternoon.

He came into East Croydon station at around 4.30pm through the Ruskin Square ticket barrier, and was attacked minutes later.

Not sure if what's happening at #EastCroydon but there's a lot of police! pic.twitter.com/vZ6UACgSg7 — Natasha Colyer (@NatashaColyer) January 27, 2020

British Transport Police (BTP) said that while he was on the overbridge in the station, he met someone who immediately pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Emergency services were called at around 4.45pm, but despite the efforts of medics, including an air ambulance team, he died.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This was a senseless killing at an extremely busy time of the day, and my thoughts are with Louis’s family at this painfully difficult time.

“For such a young man to lose his life in these circumstances is truly devastating, and I would like to reassure everyone that a thorough investigation is well under way.

Tragically, we can confirm a 16-year-old boy died as a result of the stabbing at East Croydon station yesterday. Our investigation continues and we're asking witnesses, or those with mobile or dash-cam footage to get in touch. ? https://t.co/MUhwE8imGg pic.twitter.com/iLYkXOTn41 — British Transport Police ?‍♀️ (@BTP) January 28, 2020

“With that in mind, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“The incident was over within a matter of 40 seconds, but I know many other passengers or members of the public would have seen what happened.

“If you have not already spoken with police, please get in touch.

“Importantly, if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the East Croydon area either just before, during or after the attack – we want to hear from you.”

Police outside East Croydon station, after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during rush hour on Monday (@Smurphy2404/PA)

The boy’s family have been told, and are being supported by police. No arrests have yet been made.

BTP said there will be increased patrols in and around the station on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 27/01/2020, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.