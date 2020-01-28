Mild conditions forecast after snowy spell for UK

Temperatures in the mid-teens will bring a mild end to a week that saw parts of the UK blanketed in snow, forecasters said.

The mercury is forecast to rise to 15C by Friday – some six degrees above average for the time of year, the Met Office said.

The warmer weather is in stark contrast to the snowy conditions seen across Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Here's a quick look at why it's been cold of late, and where the air will come from over the coming days #weather #airmass #jetstream pic.twitter.com/Q22PZxUxba — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2020

Snow depths of 15cm were recorded at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland and motorists were stranded on the M74 for hours overnight into Tuesday as wintry conditions hit some areas of the country.

An official snow reading of 2cm was made at Lough Fea in Northern Ireland, and snow also fell in parts of Wales and England, mostly on higher ground.

The polar maritime air mass which brought freezing conditions across the UK will be replaced by a tropical air mass, leading to higher temperatures.

Feeling cold today? We've got a polar maritime air mass across the UK this afternoon, but by the end of the week we'll have a tropical maritime air mass in place. Find out more about what this means and all the types of air mass that affect the UK's weather ?#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/KGT9YB97rx — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2020

Forecaster Alex Burkill said: “The weather is going to be markedly milder than it has been of late.

“Everywhere will see a jump in temperature.”

Wednesday and Thursday will see rainy spells, particularly in north-western areas.