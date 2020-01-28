Kate joins creative workshop for patients at children’s hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at a children’s hospital to join a creative workshop for young patients and their siblings.

Kate is patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and holds the same role with the National Portrait Gallery, which is running the activity at the hospital.

The National Portrait Gallery works in close collaboration with play specialists at Evelina London to take artists into the hospital to deliver workshops to children of all ages, along with their siblings and parents.

Kate is presented with flowers at the hospital (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess went on a walkabout in the hospital’s reception after she arrived, meeting dozens of staff, patients and their families as she made her way to the workshop.

She later joined a group of children at a table helping to make paper characters for a tiny theatre complete with a stage.

The duchess was at the hospital to learn how the creative arts support children’s health, wellbeing and happiness.