In Pictures: Vikings march in Lerwick as Up Helly Aa recreates Norse history
The walk culminates in a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.
Thousands have gathered for the world-famous Up Helly Aa fire festival on Shetland.
The event takes place in Lerwick and sees people dressed as Vikings march through the streets of the town to recreate its ancient Viking past, in a tradition dating back to the 19th century.
The walk is led by the Guizer Jarl, or chief guizer, and culminates in a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.
