Fearne Cotton launches The Great Create for The Prince’s Trust

Fearne Cotton has teamed up with The Prince’s Trust to launch a creative initiative aimed at raising funds to boost young people’s mental health.

The TV presenter is calling on the public to take part in The Great Create during the month of March, by hosting a Great Create arts and craft party.

Free downloadable activity packs are available at www.thegreatcreate.co.uk, and donations collected at the parties will be used to fund The Prince’s Trust’s art therapy workshops, counselling services and other wellbeing support for young people.

TV star Fearne Cotton with a tote bag made from a t-shirt (Rankin/PA)

Cotton, 38, who is a Prince’s Trust Goodwill Ambassador for wellbeing, said: “By hosting a Great Create party with all your favourite people, you can enjoy the benefits of spending time being creative together; helping your own wellbeing while also raising funds to help the wellbeing of young people.

“The Great Create is all about giving yourself, and your friends, the time and space to talk, laugh and share what’s on your mind – all of which is made easier when you’ve got a creative activity to get stuck into.”

The former Radio 1 DJ and Top Of The Pops host, who has spoken about her own past depression and bulimia, added: “Having seen one of The Trust’s art therapy workshops in action, I know what an amazing impact they’re having on young people.”

Eight step-by-step activity packs written by young people who have been supported by the Trust and one by Cotton are available, and include ideas such as upcycling t-shirts, painting plant pots, making hair scrunchies and painting using tea and coffee.

Fearne Cotton with scrunchies – one of the suggested Great Create activities (Rankin/PA)

Tara Leathers, deputy chief executive of the Trust, said: “A growing number of young people who reach out to The Prince’s Trust for help tell us they’re struggling with their mental health.

“We don’t want any of these young people to face the crippling pressures of anxiety or depression alone and we are determined they won’t have to.

“Every penny raised through The Great Create will help more young people to improve their wellbeing.”

The Trust, which helps young people to develop the confidence and skills they need to live, learn and earn, was set up by heir to the throne the Prince of Wales in 1976.

It has helped more than 950,000 young people so far, and supports over 100 more each day.

The Great Create is being supported by stationery firm Staedtler.