Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’

The coronavirus outbreak could last at least several months, a researcher has predicted.

The virus, which has infected thousands of people and led to more than 100 confirmed deaths in China, is showing no let up yet, according to scientists.

Professor David Fisman, of the University of Toronto, told AFP: “The best-case scenario, you would have something… where we go through the spring into the summer, and then it dies down.”

In outbreaks of other #coronaviruses (MERS & SARS), person-to-person transmission occurred through droplets, contact and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar WHO Situation Report 27 January 2020 https://t.co/l1vODXEyD3 pic.twitter.com/vuNl64gZnm — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 27, 2020

It comes as China says it has evidence that coronavirus can spread before a person shows symptoms of infection, which include sneezing and coughing,

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that of 37 cases identified outside of China, three were detected without the onset of symptoms.

This suggests people may be spreading the virus without being aware they have it.