What the papers say – January 27

The sudden deaths of Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter in the US lead Monday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror reports the “basketball legend” was one of nine people killed when the helicopter they were travelling in “crashed in thick fog and burst into flames” in Los Angeles.

The story is covered by the Daily Mail, which also praises its readers for taking part in the paper’s “big litter clear-up”.

The Bryants’ deaths lead The Independent, along with “confusion” over the next steps for about 200 British tourists stuck in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has forced “Stranded Brits” to “beg to be rescued” from the eastern city of Wuhan, according to i, while Metro reports those who are “trapped” say they “feel abandoned”.

Monday's front page: Stranded Britons beg to be rescued from virus crisis city #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SdTm8Xzujq — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 26, 2020

METRO: Kobe dies in copter crash PLUS Trapped in Virus City #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kEp0ncUOju — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 26, 2020

The Guardian cites health experts as saying the virus has already infected 100,000 people globally.

Guardian front page, Monday 27 January 2020: Experts fear 100,000 may have new virus worldwide pic.twitter.com/oa0KSIncav — The Guardian (@guardian) January 26, 2020

The Financial Times says China’s Huawei is set to get “the go-ahead” to help build Britain’s 5G network, but The Daily Telegraph reports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned such a decision risks the UK’s sovereignty.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday January 27 https://t.co/LKDWI9TuC7 pic.twitter.com/LQYShNiJ59 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 26, 2020

Two exclusives fill most of the front page of The Sun, with Thomas Markle vowing “I’ll see Meghan in court” in reference to his daughter and the Cyprus gang-rape case teenager saying her alleged attackers “were like a pack of wolves”.

Tomorrow's front page: Thomas Markle has confirmed he will give evidence against his daughter https://t.co/h1JuLDYoL4 pic.twitter.com/LpVgrszjMt — The Sun (@TheSun) January 26, 2020

The Daily Star reports the Met Office has issued a yellow warning with temperatures expected to drop as the UK experiences “winter’s most widespread snow and its coldest night”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend the start of the week proving that “Britain is open to the world’s best scientists, researchers and mathematicians after Brexit”, according to The Times.