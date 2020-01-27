The key numbers on Britain and its EU links

The UK is leaving the European Union on January 31, more than three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Here is a look at Brexit and the UK’s relationship with the EU in numbers.

– 33.6 million: The number of people who voted in the June 26, 2016 referendum. Leave won by a majority of 51.9% to 48.1%.

– 3.6 million: In the year ending December 2018, there were 3.6 million EU nationals living in the UK.

– 785,000: The number of UK nationals living in other EU countries excluding Ireland in 2018.

– 230: The margin of defeat for Theresa May’s deal in the first meaningful vote in the Commons. MPs including 118 Tories voted by 432 votes to 202 to reject the deal. It was the biggest defeat for a prime minister in British parliamentary history.

– 99: The margin of victory for Boris Johnson as he succeeded in getting his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the Commons in January 2020.

– 45%: The proportion of UK goods and services exports destined for the European Union in 2018. Some 53% of UK imports came from the EU.

– £66 billion: The UK’s trade deficit with the EU in 2018.