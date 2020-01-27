Seventh suspected coronavirus case in Scotland confirmed negative

A further person in Scotland has tested negative for coronavirus, taking the total to seven.

The Scottish Government posted the update on its website on Monday afternoon.

The potentially deadly virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Information on tests being carried out on patients in the UK first emerged on Thursday.

UPDATE on #coronavirus testing: As of 2PM on Monday 27 January 2020, a total of 7 Scottish tests have concluded: 7 were confirmed negative0 positive Updated data will be published at 2PM daily until further notice. For latest information visit ➡️ https://t.co/1ndOEMq3gD pic.twitter.com/q50nvzTWbq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 27, 2020

More than 70 people have now been tested for coronavirus across the UK and all have come back negative.

The Scottish Government said in a statement: “There are currently no confirmed cases in the UK or of UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is low.

“The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international community.”

Efforts are continuing to trace around 2,000 people who have entered the UK from China on international flights.

Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.