Nicola Benedetti ‘honoured’ to win Grammy

Violinist Nicola Benedetti has said she feels “honoured” after winning a Grammy Award at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Scottish musician was presented with the award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for her performance of Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite.

She took to the stage to perform at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, playing Bye Bye Breakdown by Wynton Marsalis from his Fiddle Dance Suite, with her performance streamed live internationally.

The Decca Classics album features recordings of two works written specially for Benedetti by Marsalis – Violin Concerto in D and Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin.

She performs Violin Concerto in D with the Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Cristian Macelaru, who also won a Grammy for his role as conductor of the recording.

Ms Benedetti said: “I am so honoured to have won a Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo and to have performed at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

“This recording project has been a deeply edifying experience for me and one I will always reflect on with immense gratitude.

“It has been a privilege to learn and perform these two inspired and unequivocal masterpieces, and to deepen my understanding of Wynton’s compositional language, cultural richness and philosophical insights.

“Long-form musical pieces are often described as a journey and this sure has been a rich and fascinating one.”