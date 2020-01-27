Images of abandoned baby Edward released in hunt for his mother

Police trying to find the mother of a baby boy abandoned when he was 12 hours old have released new pictures of the newborn.

The infant, named Edward after the member of the public who found him, was left on a doorstep in Hackney, east London, shortly before midday on Saturday.

Detectives are concerned for the health of his mother, who gave birth outside a hospital environment.

Detective Sergeant Andy Barry said: “Baby Edward was only about 12 hours old when he was found abandoned on a doorstep in Sandringham Road. Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad.

Police trying to find the mother of a baby abandoned in Hackney have released a number of images of him (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I am reaching out to Edward’s mother. You are my primary concern. I do not know the circumstances around Edward’s birth but, as a father myself, I understand how daunting becoming a parent can be.

“I can offer you help, please be assured that you are not in trouble. Edward is safe and well, and your health and wellbeing is our priority.

“To anyone who may know Edward’s mother, I’d urge you to come forward and help me locate her – this can be done in confidence.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday January 25. If you noticed anything or saw someone, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Edward was wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat, and was wrapped in white knitted blanket when he was found.

He remains in hospital in east London.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 3039/25Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.