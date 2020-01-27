Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris heading to Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Biffy Clyro, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris are among those who will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee this summer, organisers have announced.

The first acts on the line-up to be confirmed also include AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa.

More than 70,000 music fans are expected to attend over the course of the event, which will take place in Camperdown Park from Friday May 22 to Sunday May 24.

The city previously hosted the event in 2006 with Snow Patrol, Muse, Keane, Pink and Sugababes among the acts on the line-up that year.

? Time to reveal the location for this year's #BigWeekend AND the first six artists we're taking with us… ? pic.twitter.com/l2WL4ltkZd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 27, 2020

Harry Styles said he is “absolutely thrilled” to be taking part while Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro said they are “delighted”.

Camila Cabello said: “Radio 1 has been a huge part of my journey over the last few years so I am beyond excited to be coming back to Big Weekend.

“It’s going to be super fun to perform for you guys in Scotland.”

Dua Lipa is looking forward to sharing music from her new album, saying: “So excited to be coming to Dundee this May for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

“Can’t wait to perform some tracks from the new album for you guys – hope you’re all ready.”

The full line-up and ticketing information will be announced on Radio 1 in the coming weeks.

Greg James, Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, said: “Radio 1 is nothing without its listeners.

“We rely on them getting involved in every show so to repay them for this, we love putting on a massive festival with our favourite artists – and this year we’ve got a brilliant opportunity to shout about our Scottish listeners and demonstrate how much we love them.”

Calvin Harris will be at the event in May (Yui Mok/PA)

John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, said the event will be a boost for the area.

He said: “This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park.

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC.

“We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations.”

Radio 1’s Big Weekend was held in Glasgow in 2014, while in 2018 Perth was among four places around the UK to host BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend.