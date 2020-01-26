Menu

Advertising

What the papers say – January 26

UK News | Published:

The HS2 rail project, Brexit and the coronavirus are among the topics making news in the Sunday papers.

British newspapers

Controversies connected to the HS2 high-speed train project feature amid a wide array of stories making headlines on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with a report on multiple cover-ups and soaring costs associated with the HS2.

The Observer has a different angle, reporting that scrapping the project would cost £12 billion.

The Sunday Express leads on Boris Johnson declaring Britain will be a great and trailblazing nation after Brexit.

And The Sunday Times reports on tensions between Britain and the US over Chinese phone giant Huawei.

Advertising

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday says an airlift is being planned to “save Britons” trapped by the coronavirus.

The Sunday Mirror carries a story on a man who says he thought he had killed serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga.

Advertising

Rebecca Long-Bailey broke the rules of the Labour leadership contest, according to The Independent.

The Sunday People says dolphins are being “brutally caught” and sold to tourist parks.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on Jessie Wallace being suspended from Eastenders.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News