Three men arrested over Matlock Town footballer’s death

Two more men have been arrested after a Matlock Town footballer died following an assault in Nottinghamshire.

Jordan Sinnott was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following two disturbances in Retford on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder investigation after the 25-year-old died in hospital shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

The 25-year-old played in midfield for Matlock Town (Jez Tighe/PA Wire)

Three men have now been arrested in connection with the incident, including two men both aged 21 who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, police said.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm shortly after the incident remains in police custody, the force added.

Officers initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street shortly after 11.25pm on Friday.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was discovered unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in Market Place.

Mr Sinnott remained in hospital after the incident while receiving treatment for his injuries, where he died surrounded by his friends and family.

Police have cordoned off the scene in Retford (Jacob King/PA)

He is the son of former professional footballer Lee Sinnott – who played for Crystal Palace, Watford and Bradford City during his career.

Two other men were also injured during the incidents. A 27-year-old man sustained a suspected broken nose while a 44-year-old man suffered a suspected broken jaw.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, leading the investigation, said Mr Sinnott’s family “deserve answers” as she appealed to members of the community to come forward with any information.

In a statement, she said: “We are making progress in the investigation, but we have unanswered questions.

Jordan knew how to hit a freekick, this goal claimed his first career hat-trick in a 5-0 win.#RIPJordanSinnott pic.twitter.com/TpF1FAPJbY — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

“I know there are people out there who saw what happened and can answer those questions for us, so I would like to appeal to you directly – please do the right thing, not just for us but for Jordan’s family.”

Matlock Town said on Sunday that their fixture against Grantham Town on Tuesday had been postponed due to the “tragic events”, after they had previously cancelled Saturday’s game against Mickleover Sports.

In a tribute to Mr Sinnott on twitter, the non-league club wrote: “You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother.

“You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club.

Our hearts are broken. We love you Sinbad. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/67BevLhFp6 — Alfreton Town FC (@AlfretonTownFC) January 25, 2020

“Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you.”

Mr Sinnott joined the club from Alfreton Town, who also called off their Saturday fixture following the incident.

A statement from Alfreton Town following Mr Sinnott’s death said the club is “saddened and heartbroken”.

It added: “Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

“Rest easy Sinbad, we will never forget you.”