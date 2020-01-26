Police officer dies in motorway crash

A police officer has died in a motorway crash.

Cumbria Constabulary said the 47-year-old man, who worked for the force’s mobile support group, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the M6 near Carlisle at about 2pm on Sunday.

We are saddened to confirm that a police officer has died today following a single-vehicle collision on the M6 motorway. More details here:https://t.co/gySpI3xhPU — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) January 26, 2020

The crash, which involved one police vehicle, happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 44 and 43.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle, a force spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time.”

I’m sure I speak on behalf of all our followers in sending our thoughts and prayers to the officer’s colleagues, family and friends at this tragic time. https://t.co/GyzUEDS5DX — CMPG (@CMPG) January 26, 2020

The motorway was closed in both directions for collision inquiries to be carried out following the crash.

