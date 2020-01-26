Man arrested on suspicion of Liskeard murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from multiple stab wounds in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard at 12.44am on Sunday.

The victim, a local man in his 20s, was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was taken by Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

A 45-year-old man from Liskeard has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Inspector Steve Hambly, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We have, this afternoon, arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in the early hours of this morning.

“I’m keen to provide reassurance that this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“This investigation remains in its early stages and I would ask that you avoid speculation whilst enquires are carried out.

“Officers will remain visible in the City Centre area over the coming hours whilst further enquiries are carried out.”

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

A scene guard and police cordon remain at the car park, with officers at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 265 of January 26.