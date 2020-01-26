22-year-old man charged with murder after Clapton stabbing

A 22-year-old has been charged with murder after a man in his 60s was stabbed to death in east London, Scotland Yard said.

Dawid Wycik, a Polish national of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Officers were called to an address in Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, shortly before 11.30pm on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A man, believed to be a Polish national in his 60s, was found with stab injuries inside the property and, despite the efforts of paramedics, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 22-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged on Sunday.

The two men are believed have known each other but are not related, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers believe they know the identity of the victim but await formal identification, the force said, while a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.