What the papers say – January 25
Fraud, a possible new pensions scandal and the coronavirus are among the stories making headlines on Saturday.
The Times leads with a story saying fraudsters in Britain “operate with impunity” because the police are not adequately equipped to investigate them.
The Financial Times reports there are fears of a new pensions mis-selling scandal.
The i says the UK is at a “low” risk from the coronavirus, but its former stablemate The Independent says “Britain braces for the spread of coronavirus”.
China has expanded an unprecedented lockdown to 13 cities and at least 36 million people as moves to control the virus were stepped up worldwide, according to a report carried by The Guardian.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail makes a call for public-spirited readers to join the fight against litter.
The Daily Express leads with what it calls a “shock poll” revealing a “crisis of public confidence facing the royal family”, with Britons split over its future after the departure of Meghan and Harry.
“It breaks my heart to see so much suffering and division” in the Middle East, the Daily Mirror front page quotes the Prince of Wales as saying.
The Daily Telegraph splash says Boris Johnson insisted the UK and the EU would forge a relationship as “friends and sovereign equals” after Brexit as he signed the document agreeing the terms of Britain’s departure.
The Sun leads with a picture of pop singer Adele, saying she is “slim and trim” after her divorce.
And the Daily Star features a front page story saying “Dani Dyer refuses to drink tap water because she thinks the Government will use it to kill us”.
