What is Action Fraud?

Action Fraud is the reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime committed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It has been set up for the reporting of incidents in which people have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cyber crime.

Action Fraud operates as a central point of contact for information about fraud and financially motivated internet crime.

“People are scammed, ripped off or conned everyday and we want this to stop,” its website says.

The website also includes a vast list of the types of crime it covers, including abuse of position of trust, bogus tradesmen, pyramid schemes, romance scams and ticket fraud.

It adds that: “When you report to us you will receive a police crime reference number.

“Reports taken are passed to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

“Action Fraud does not investigate the cases and cannot advise you on the progress of a case.”