Matlock Town footballer dies in hospital after late night assault

A Matlock Town footballer has died in hospital after being assaulted.

Jordan Sinnott was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a disturbance in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement from Keith Brown, chief executive of the non-league club, said the 25-year-old midfielder died shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The statement said: “His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.”

Nottinghamshire Police initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street shortly after 11.25pm on Friday.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was discovered unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in Market Place.

A 27-year-old man sustained a suspected broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man suffered a suspected broken jaw.

Officers said a 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the incident remains in custody.

In a statement issued before Mr Sinnott’s death, Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said inquiries into the incident are continuing.

She added: “This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have not come forward.”

Matlock Town had earlier tweeted that their Saturday away game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to “tragic and unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr Sinnott joined the club from Alfreton Town, who also called off their Saturday fixture following the incident.

A statement from Alfreton following Mr Sinnott’s death said the club are “saddened and heartbroken”.

It added: “Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

“Rest easy Sinbad, we will never forget you.”

The midfielder, from Bradford, is the son of football manager and former player Lee Sinnott.