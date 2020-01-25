Major incident declared amid fire at commercial property

Police have declared a major incident amid a fire at a commercial building in Exeter.

Emergency services were called to the blaze, on Crowley Bridge Road, at 10.42am on Saturday.

Properties in the area have been evacuated, with a cordon and road closures also in place.

A stop has been put on an adjacent railway line, as a wall has fallen on to the track.

Residents are also being told to shut doors and windows due to large plumes of smoke from the fire.

No-one has been injured in the blaze.

Inspector Lee Groves, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We are currently treating this as a major incident and our colleagues at the fire services are working to contain and control the fire.

Large commercial property fire at #CowleyBridge road #Exeter – a total of fifteen fire engines are in attendance tackling a large fire involving the roof. For further details click here https://t.co/uQ9Ik4x4Iy pic.twitter.com/5JhCdh80ot — Devon&Somerset Fire (@DSFireUpdates) January 25, 2020

“A number of emergency services and other partner agencies remain at the scene.

“I urge the public to respect the cordons, not to put themselves in harm’s way and for nearby residents to keep all doors and windows shut due to the level of smoke.”

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 15 fire engines had been requested to deal with the blaze.

A spokesman said: “The whole building is fully involved in fire and there is low hazard asbestos involved, but fortunately there are no casualties.

“Fire crews are currently stopping fire spread to adjacent buildings.”

He described the incident as ongoing.