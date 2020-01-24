What the papers say – January 24

Friday’s front pages are dominated by concerns over the risk posed by China’s coronavirus.

The Times reports on the “growing fears” over the virus as tests begin in the UK, the Financial Times leads with “Chinese cities on lockdown”, and the i quotes a specialist as saying Britain should expect to see cases.

The Times 24/1/2020Passengers at Heathrow yesterday. Flights from Wuhan, China, where the virus is said to have originated, have stopped. Photo: W8media#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @TimesPictures pic.twitter.com/aYuzoVqz5e — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 23, 2020

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday January 24 https://t.co/fAcgSiOBXO pic.twitter.com/2GQMYNA5lE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 23, 2020

Friday's front page – Patients are tested for killer virus in Britain #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OHtV9w0oBG — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 23, 2020

The Daily Mail asks “Is the killer virus here?”

Metro and the Daily Mirror report on UK patients being placed in isolation.

The Independent also covers the coronavirus as well as a criminal investigation into dozens of baby deaths at a Kent hospital.

“Police give up on charging thieves”, The Daily Telegraph says, adding some forces have been subject to criticism from a former Scotland Yard chief for failing to bring prosecutions for theft.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Police give up on charging thieves'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xPHvqPIBPq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 23, 2020

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is on the front of the Daily Express saying achieving a trade deal with the UK by the end of the year is Washington’s “absolute priority”.

DAILY EXPRESS: Brexit gets a double boost #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/149SZplW28 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 23, 2020

The HS2 rail project is years behind schedule and billions of pounds over budget, according to an independent report carried by The Guardian.

https://twitter.com/hendopolis/status/1220470069475651585?s=20

The Sun quotes a teenager as saying Love Island competitor Mike Boateng, who is also a policeman, approached her when she was aged 17 and promised to “show her a good time”.

Tomorrow's front page: A teen has accused #LoveIsland cop Mike Boateng of approaching her in his uniform and promising to “show her a good time” https://t.co/44AiYgcw5g pic.twitter.com/aFndFkun1K — The Sun (@TheSun) January 23, 2020

And the Daily Star presents a “Showbiz shocker” which says Ozzy Osbourne could “lose the ability to belt out his hits within months”, due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.