Charles arrives in Bethlehem during historic Palestinian visit

The Prince of Wales began an historic first visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories by touring Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ.

Charles arrived in Manger Square, the old Ottoman marketplace in the centre of the settlement, and was barely visible surrounded by police officers and a large entourage of dignitaries.

His visit to Bethlehem was not announced in advance and he appeared at ease despite the crowd around him as he walked into the Mosque of Omar.

The Prince during the mosque visit (Chris Jackson/PA)

The mosque is opposite the Church of the Nativity which contains a grotto said to be the site where Jesus was born.

The heir to the throne was joined by Anton Salman, Mayor of Bethlehem, and Kamel Hmeid, Governor of Bethlehem, as he toured the Islamic place of worship.