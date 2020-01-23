Netflix and Warner Bros back TV and film apprenticeship scheme

Netflix and Warner Bros are supporting an apprenticeship to help people break into the film and TV industries.

The streaming service and film studio are partnering with screen industry body ScreenSkills to help 20 people train as broadcast production assistants and production accountants.

Applicants from groups who are currently under-represented in the TV and film industries will be particularly encouraged, and no qualifications beyond GCSE maths and English will be required.

The apprentices will be employed by ScreenSkills, which will organise their training and arrange placements with Netflix and the WarnerMedia group, which includes Warner Bros and the HBO TV network.

They will have the opportunity to work on multiple productions, according to ScreenSkills.

Productions being filmed in the UK in 2020 include the Warner Bros production The Batman, HBO’s The Nevers and Netflix’s The Crown.

The scheme is being supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The ScreenSkills Apprenticeship Programme pilot was announced on Thursday by Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on a visit to Warner Bros De Lane Lea, a post-production facility in Soho, west London.

Baroness Morgan said: “The creative industries are one of the UK’s biggest success stories and play a pivotal role in shaping how the rest of the world sees us.

Baroness Morgan announced the apprenticeship scheme on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I hope this new pilot scheme will give young people from all backgrounds the chance to gain experience at the forefront of our vibrant screen sectors, inspiring future careers and helping to secure the sustained growth of the industry for years to come.”

Applicants for the apprenticeship scheme must be over 18 and recruitment is set to start shortly.

Mr Williamson said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see global companies like Netflix and Warner Bros investing in apprenticeships to help young people pursue exciting careers in TV and film.

“Britain’s creative industries are a huge success at home and abroad.”