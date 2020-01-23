In Pictures: Charles in lament for victims of human hatred during Israel visit

The Prince of Wales acknowledged hate is still a problem for humanity, as he began a visit to Israel ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz by Soviet troops.

Charles met Holocaust survivors on the opening day of his visit and will later visit occupied territories in Palestine.

He also viewed fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls and visited a reconstructed synagogue on a visit to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, as well as meeting with Israel’s president.

The Prince of Wales speaks with George Shefi (left) and Marta Wise (second left) at a reception for British Holocaust survivors at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (Frank Augstein/AP)

At the Israel Museum, The Prince of Wales meets Holocaust survivors: Marta Wise, a survivor of Auschwitz, and George Shefi, who was sent to England with the Kindertransport. pic.twitter.com/ViDyQ1IHxP — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 23, 2020

The Prince of Wales with dignitaries at the Shrine Of The Book (Victoria Jones/PA)

A view of the Dead Sea Scrolls, during a visit by Charles (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales with Israel Museum board chairman Isaac Molho (left) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

The Prince of Wales tours the @israelmuseum, accompanied by museum curator Dr. Rachel Sarfati and the @chiefrabbi. pic.twitter.com/yPtlicMAXb — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 23, 2020

A visit to the Shrine Of The Book (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales with President Reuven Rivlin at his official residence in Jerusalem (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales plants a tree (Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

The Prince of Wales hears about the Shrine of the Book exhibition which houses the Dead Sea Scrolls, the world’s oldest biblical manuscripts. HRH had the opportunity to view the scrolls inside the Shrine of the Book. pic.twitter.com/AmYUy9NEcd — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 23, 2020

Charles greets guests at a reception for British Holocaust survivors (Frank Augstein/AP)