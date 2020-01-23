Menu

In Pictures: Charles in lament for victims of human hatred during Israel visit

The visit comes ahead of Monday’s 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz by Soviet troops.

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories – Day One

The Prince of Wales acknowledged hate is still a problem for humanity, as he began a visit to Israel ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz by Soviet troops.

Charles met Holocaust survivors on the opening day of his visit and will later visit occupied territories in Palestine.

He also viewed fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls and visited a reconstructed synagogue on a visit to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, as well as meeting with Israel’s president.

The Prince of Wales speaks with George Shefi (left) and Marta Wise (second left) at a reception for British Holocaust survivors at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (Frank Augstein/AP)
The Prince of Wales with dignitaries at the Shrine Of The Book (Victoria Jones/PA)
A view of the Dead Sea Scrolls, during a visit by Charles (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales with Israel Museum board chairman Isaac Molho (left) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (Victoria Jones/PA)

A visit to the Shrine Of The Book (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales with President Reuven Rivlin at his official residence in Jerusalem (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales plants a tree (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles greets guests at a reception for British Holocaust survivors (Frank Augstein/AP)
The Prince of Wales meets President Reuven Rivlin at his official residence (Victoria Jones/PA)
