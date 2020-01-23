Advertising
In Pictures: Charles in lament for victims of human hatred during Israel visit
The visit comes ahead of Monday’s 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz by Soviet troops.
The Prince of Wales acknowledged hate is still a problem for humanity, as he began a visit to Israel ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz by Soviet troops.
Charles met Holocaust survivors on the opening day of his visit and will later visit occupied territories in Palestine.
He also viewed fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls and visited a reconstructed synagogue on a visit to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, as well as meeting with Israel’s president.
