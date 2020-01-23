HBO Max makes royals cartoon as seen through the eyes of Prince George

A new cartoon series featuring the royal family as seen through the eyes of Prince George is to be launched on HBO Max.

The Prince is inspired by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti’s Instagram account, which satirises the royals.

Janetti will be the voice of George in the series, while the young prince’s parents William and Kate will be voiced by Iwan Rheon and Lucy Punch.

Orlando Bloom will be the voice of Harry, with Condola Rashad as Meghan, Tom Hollander as both Philip and Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen and Frances De La Tour as the Queen.

The series is written and executive produced by Janetti and produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti said.

Each episode will show George finding his path as a young prince in modern times, featuring facets of his life including his family’s corgis, the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace, and attending primary school with non-royals.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” said Sarah Aubrey of HBO Max.

“We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”