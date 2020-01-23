British-born cheetahs to be set free in Africa

Two cheetahs born in Britain will be released into the wild in South Africa next month.

Brothers Saba and Nairo were born at Port Lympne in Kent two and a half years ago and live in the county’s Howletts Wild Animal Park.

It will be the first time hand-raised cheetahs have left the UK for re-wilding in Africa, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The cheetahs will leave the UK on February 6 and will be flown to Ashia, a cheetah centre in Western Cape before moving to Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve, a 35,000 acre site in Great Karoo.

They will undergo a re-wilding process developed by the Ashia Cheetah Sanctuary.