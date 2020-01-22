In Pictures: Child’s play for Kate as duchess kicks off under-fives project

The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a landmark national survey about the early years development of children.

Kate highlighted her ambitious project to ask “five big questions on the under-fives” with a tour taking in venues in Birmingham, Cardiff and Surrey.

The duchess received a bouquet as she attended the launch of the UK-wide survey on early childhood at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum (Eddie Keogh/PA)

Kate has made the subject one of the main pillars of her public work (Eddie Keogh/PA)

The project involves an online poll conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation (Eddie Keogh/PA)

It is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind (Eddie Keogh/PA)

It aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood (Eddie Keogh/PA)

The survey will run for a month, from January 21 to February 21 (Eddie Keogh/PA)

Advertising

Those taking the poll will be asked five questions to gauge their views about early years (Eddie Keogh/PA)

Kate joined primary and nursery school-age children in MiniBrum at the city’s Thinktank Science Museum (Eddie Keogh/PA)

It is a child-size version of Birmingham where children learn through play (Eddie Keogh/PA)

Kate then visited Ely & Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)