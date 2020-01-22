Advertising
In Pictures: Child’s play for Kate as duchess kicks off under-fives project
The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a nationwide survey to ask ‘five big questions on the under-fives’.
The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a landmark national survey about the early years development of children.
Kate highlighted her ambitious project to ask “five big questions on the under-fives” with a tour taking in venues in Birmingham, Cardiff and Surrey.
