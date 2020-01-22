Menu

Advertising

Direct flights from coronavirus-hit region of China face enhanced monitoring

UK News | Published:

There are three direct flights a week that arrive at Heathrow Airport from Wuhan in China.

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station in Hong Kong

Enhanced monitoring will be put in place for all direct flights from the area of China at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak to the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

There are three direct flights a week that arrive at Heathrow Airport from Wuhan in China.

As each of these flights land, the captain will tell passengers to tell a flight attendant if they feel unwell.

These details will then be passed on to public health teams at the airport who will carry out further checks.

There are no plans to introduce blanket temperature screening of all passengers, a spokesman for the DHSC said.

But all passengers on each flight will be given a leaflet explaining how they can seek help if they become unwell while in the UK.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News