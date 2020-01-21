Menu

In Pictures: Fog and frost give way to sunny skies

The Met Office warned of freezing fog in the early hours.

Sunrise over Corfe Castle in Dorset

Parts of the UK woke up to sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday morning, with the Met Office warning of freezing fog and tough driving conditions.

But the fog soon lifted, with hardy folks venturing out to enjoy the brisk winter air.

There were eerie scenes at Corfe Castle in Dorset as dawn broke.

Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Frost on the banks of the River Frome in Wareham, Dorset.

Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Konik ponies graze on Hothfield Heathlands near Ashford, Kent, while dog walkers wander nearby.

Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2020
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
