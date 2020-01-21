Advertising
In Pictures: Fog and frost give way to sunny skies
The Met Office warned of freezing fog in the early hours.
Parts of the UK woke up to sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday morning, with the Met Office warning of freezing fog and tough driving conditions.
But the fog soon lifted, with hardy folks venturing out to enjoy the brisk winter air.
There were eerie scenes at Corfe Castle in Dorset as dawn broke.
Frost on the banks of the River Frome in Wareham, Dorset.
Konik ponies graze on Hothfield Heathlands near Ashford, Kent, while dog walkers wander nearby.
